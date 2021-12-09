Health Unit reports first lab confirmed case of influenza since March 2020
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Justin Zadorsky
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting its first lab confirmed case of influenza since March of 2020.
The MLHU says that while they have now seen a case of the flu activity for the region is low.
Other regions in the province are reporting “sporadic influenza activity,” according to the health unit.
Both influenza A and influenza B have been seen in a total of 23 confirmed cases for the province.
The lab confirmed case was identified between Nov. 28, and Dec. 4.
Last flu season the region saw no cases reported locally, and the last lab confirmed case came on March 27, 2020.
-
Warmer this weekend in southern AlbertaCalmer conditions and cooler for Calgary.
-
Alberta hospitals performing nearly 2,800 fewer surgeries per month during pandemic: reportThe Canadian Institute for Health Information says hospitals in Alberta performed an average of 2,800 fewer surgeries per month compared to pre-pandemic levels.
-
Overnight snowstorm prompts provincewide cancellations in Nova ScotiaSnowfall and winter storm warnings remain in effect for every part of the Nova Scotia, except the extreme southwest corner, where the storm has already moved on.
-
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of police officer from HagersvilleOne of two people charged in the death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett, a Calgary police officer who grew up in Hagersville, Ont., pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday.
-
Pantone unveils Colour of the Year for 2022While many of us will spend the final days of 2021 reflecting on its whirlwind events, global colour authority Pantone has already been busy looking ahead -- to decide on the shade that will best encapsulate 2022.
-
COVID-19 outbreak forces Sudbury's Valley View Public School to closePublic Health Sudbury & Districts has ordered Valley View Public School to close until further notice after widespread COVID-19 transmission.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta todayAlberta reported 388 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Wednesday, including that of a person in their 20s, the 19th Albertan under the age of 30 to die from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
-
-
Ontario's Science Table endorses asymptomatic COVID-19 surveillance testing for elementary school studentsOntario’s advisory panel of top epidemiologists has come out in favour of asymptomatic surveillance testing using rapid antigen tests for basically all elementary school students, especially in areas of the province where COVID-19 is especially prevalent.