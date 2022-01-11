Health unit reports five deaths in Sudbury related to COVID-19
Another five people have died from complications related to COVID-19 in Greater Sudbury, Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported Tuesday.
That brings the toll to 58 in the health unit's coverage area since the start of the pandemic. In total, 54 of the deaths have taken place in Greater Sudbury, while four have been reported in the Manitoulin district.
The number of active cases dropped below 1,000 on Tuesday and now sits at 980. Overall, there are 2,876 active cases in northeastern Ontario, although that number is an underestimation.
Because of the Omicron variant and limits on testing, health units say the actual number of cases is much higher. The focus has switched to the number of people in hospital with the disease.
Sudbury has the most in hospital with the disease – 28 – including five in ICU. They're followed by Sault Ste. Marie, which has 10, Timiskaming with five and North Bay/Parry Sound with two.
The Sault Area Hospital declared an outbreak in its emergency department Monday night, as well as a facility-wide outbreak at Pathways Retirement Residence.
