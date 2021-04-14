Health unit reports second COVID-related death in Sudbury in two days

Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported a COVID-19 related death in Greater Sudbury on Wednesday, the second in two days.

There have now been 25 people who have died from COVID in the area covered by the health unit since the pandemic began in March 2020.

"Public Health Sudbury & Districts offers sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caregivers affected by this loss and throughout this difficult time," the health unit said in a news release. "Out of respect, no further details will be provided."

Also Wednesday, Public Health reported 15 new COVID cases, after reporting 18 on Tuesday and 41 on Monday. All 15 of the Wednesday cases were reported in Greater Sudbury.

Another 17 of the area's cases have screened positive for COVID variants, bringing the total to 590 variant cases out of 1,773 total COVID cases.

At Health Sciences North, 21 people are in hospital with COVID, including six in the ICU. Another seven people are in hospital with suspected COVID cases.

"Everyone is urged to continue following public health measures to protect others and stop the spread of COVID-19," the health unit said.