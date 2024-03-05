Health unit seeks public's help after person bitten at dog park
Grey Bruce Public Health is seeking help identifying the owner of a dog that allegedly bit someone at a dog park on 1st Avenue East in Owen Sound.
The health unit says the incident happened early Sunday morning while the dog, possibly a husky-cross, was off-leash.
It's believed the dog weighs roughly 60 pounds and could have the name Sophie.
The animal's owner is described as a woman in her early to mid-20s. She wore a blue jacket and had medium-to-long brown hair in a messy bun.
The health unit wants to confirm if the dog is healthy to ensure it is not infected with the rabies virus to avoid the person bitten having to receive post-exposure rabies treatment.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Grey Bruce Public Health at 519-376-9420 ext. 1455.
