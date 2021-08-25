Health unit sees 23 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, no new deaths
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 23 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up from 13 on Tuesday.
The total number of cases for the region now stands at 13,217 with 12,752 resolved, leaving 232 active cases.
There are no new deaths being reported by the MLHU Wednesday, leaving the death toll at 233 following a new fatality Tuesday, a man in his 60s.
There are 3,777 cases involving a variant of concern and 233 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant in the region.
Meanwhile, Ontario confirmed 660 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, up from Tuesday's 486 new infections.
REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS
Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:
- Elgin-Oxford – threenew, 27 active, 4,057 total, 3,946 resolved, 84 deaths, 972 variants
- Grey-Bruce – zero new, 28 active, 2,232 total, 2,178 resolved, 21 deaths
- Haldimand-Norfolk – seven new, 31 active, 2,802 total, 2,717 resolved, 48 deaths
- Huron-Perth – one new, 19 active, 2,004 total, 1,928 resolved, 57 deaths, 377 variants
- Sarnia-Lambton – one new, 18 active, 3,677 total, 3,591 resolved, 68 deaths
-
Federal minister Monsef says her mention of Taliban as 'our brothers' is a 'cultural reference'Canada's minister of women and gender equality says her mention of the Taliban as 'our brothers' during a press conference Wednesday is a 'cultural reference,' after receiving criticism for her choice of language.
-
Naked 'Nevermind' baby sues Nirvana for 'child pornography'Spencer Elden, who appeared as a naked baby on the cover of Nirvana's 1991 album 'Nevermind,' has claimed the record's iconic artwork is child pornography and is suing the band over alleged 'child sexual exploitation.'
-
Port Renfrew Chamber of Commerce says Fairy Creek protests impacting tourism, raising safety concernsThe Port Renfrew Chamber of Commerce says it's working hard to make sure visitors know it's safe to visit the community and nearby eco-tourism sites as clashes between old-growth logging activists and RCMP continue.
-
Theodore Tugboat makes stop in WindsorTheodore Tugboat has taken a break from duties at Big Harbour to tour some ports along the Great Lakes.
-
'Kind of bittersweet': Manitoba singer wins international award for song on residential schoolsA classical singer from Opaskwayak Cree Nation is garnering international attention for her anthem on residential schools.
-
'Construction incident' leads to traffic, bus detours in North VancouverAn incident at a construction site in North Vancouver led to traffic and bus detours Wednesday morning.
-
Police release video of disturbing, unprovoked attack on homeless man in VancouverPolice are investigating a violent and unprovoked attack on a homeless man that was caught on camera in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood.
-
Dunnville man, 61, charged in fatal collision involving tractorA 61-year-old man from Dunnville has been charged in a fatal collision involving a tractor last month in Wilmot Township.
-
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador report two new cases of COVID-19 on WednesdayHealth officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.