Health unit to host live broadcasts weekly as COVID-19 cases decline in Windsor-Essex

As COVID-19 cases in the community continue to decline, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be modifying its updates to just one weekly broadcast.

The health unit says with more residents being fully vaccinated and a drop in local cases, moving forward the WECHU will update statistics on its website weekdays. Dr. Wajid Ahmed will still provide his weekly epidemiological summary.

Updates will no longer occur on weekends or holidays including Canada Day on Thursday.

The health unit had been holding daily live broadcasts on YouTube since the onset of the pandemic. Earlier this month the WECHU decreased its briefings to three times a week.

Wednesday morning’s YouTube Live broadcast was Theresa Marentette’s final briefing as the WECHU’s CEO, “we wish her all the best in her retirement,” a news release from the health unit says.

The WECHU says Dr. Ahmed will continue his weekly summary this Friday at 9:30 a.m. Live updates with the region’s top doctor will now only occur weekly at that time slot where he will provide his epidemiological presentation of COVID-19 activity in the region.

The health unit is also reminding the public its offices will be closed Thursday for Canada Day but vaccination clinics scheduled to be open will be operational.