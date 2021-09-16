Health unit warns of high-risk exposure to COVID-19 at recent Manitoulin Island Powwow

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19.

Affected is anyone who attended a social gathering at the Powwow grounds, 352B Hwy 551, in M’Chigeeng on Manitoulin Island on Sept. 5 between 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

"Regardless of vaccination status, anyone who attended this gathering and is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, is advised to immediately self-isolate and seek testing at a local assessment centre," the health unit said in a news release Thursday.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern.

The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, work from home if possible, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands.

For more information or if you have questions, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705-522-9200, toll-free 1-866-522-9200.