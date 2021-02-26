Through an investigation related to a positive case of COVID-19, staff at the Porcupine Health Unit has learned there is a high-risk exposure to the public related to the following travel:

- Feb. 24: Ontario Northland bus, scheduled departure time 11 a.m. from Toronto to Sudbury.

- Feb. 24: Ontario Northland bus, scheduled departure time 6 p.m. from Sudbury to Timmins.

"Individuals who were on these buses are asked to self-isolate immediately and call their public health unit," the health unit said in a news release Friday.

"An infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours before the person had any symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19."

Typical COVID symptoms include fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, loss of sense of smell or taste, sore throat/hoarse voice, difficulty swallowing, runny nose or nasal congestion, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

Atypical symptoms include chills, exacerbation of current chronic conditions, acute functional decline, unexplained or increased number of falls, delirium, unexplained fatigue or malaise, muscle aches, headaches, croup and conjunctivitis.