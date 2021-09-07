Anti-vaccine mandate protester attended Cornwall, Ont. protest with active COVID-19
The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is asking anyone who attended a recent anti-vaccine mandate protest in Cornwall, Ont. to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after it received a report that someone with active COVID-19 was there.
The demonstration took place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 in front of the Cornwall Community Hospital, the EOHU said.
"The EOHU is recommending that everyone who attended the demonstration monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for the next 10 days. Anyone who develops symptoms should self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 right away," the health unit said in a release. "Individuals who test positive must self-isolate for 10 days."
The EOHU said between 100 and 150 people were at the protest.
Demonstrations against COVID-19 vaccine mandates have been held outside hospitals across Canada in recent days. Medical groups have condemned the demonstrations, which snarled traffic in front of some hospitals, making it difficult for ambulances to drop off patients.
-
'I wouldn’t call me a hero': says Goderich, Ont. man who rescued young girlA Goderich man is being hailed as “a hero” after pulling a seven-year-old girl to shore, after her and her inflatable beach toy drifted away from shore.
-
The push to help Manitoba newcomers vote in the federal electionMultiple community organizations are encouraging Winnipeg’s immigrant and refugee population to exercise their right to vote.
-
SGI reminding university students about the dangers of impaired drivingUniversity of Regina students visiting the school’s on-campus bar will now see a visual warning of what could happen if they decide to get behind the wheel after a few drinks.
-
How the city of Ottawa plans to control the 'wild west' of towingFor years, there have been stories about drivers who have been gouged or intimated by some tow truck companies. Now, the city wants to put a stop to it.
-
Police search for 'armed and dangerous' assault suspectWindsor police are searching for a suspect wanted for allegedly choking a victim and brandishing a firearm during an argument Wednesday night.
-
All COVID-19 patients under age 50 in B.C. ICUs are unvaccinated, health minister saysThe vast majority of people who are battling COVID-19 in B.C.'s intensive care units are not fully vaccinated against the disease, and that's especially true of the younger people who develop serious illness.
-
Sheree Fertuck landed $200K gravel hauling contract before she went missing, court hearsDetails of Sheree’s work came to light on the third day of her estranged husband’s trial.
-
Innisfail, Alta. federal election forum derailed over non-compliance with maskingPolice were called to respond to a central Alberta election forum but not because the debate between local candidates became too heated.
-
Known white nationalists, far-right groups among election protest organizers, expert saysAn expert with the Canadian Anti-Hate Network says several of the people organizing and attending protests at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s campaign events are members of non-partisan far-right groups that have been staging anti-lockdown and anti-mask protests since the beginning of the pandemic.