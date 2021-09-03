Health unit warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at Barrie restaurant

The health unit is trying to track down individuals who were at a Barrie restaurant last month after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) says it is trying to identify anyone who may have been in contact with a staffer working at the Wild Wing restaurant at 490 Mapleview Drive between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Thurs., Aug. 19 and Sat., Aug. 21.

The health unit says it has been unable to verify which patrons were onsite during the specified time frame.

Anyone who worked, dined or visited the restaurant on the above times and dates is "expected" to get tested for COVID-19 to help stop the spread of the virus.

Those who have symptoms, such as fever, cough, chills, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of smell or taste, muscle aches, should isolate.

A complete list of COVID-19 symptoms is available here.

According to the health unit, even vaccinated people can still carry the virus and spread it to others and should be tested.

"The rate of COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals in Simcoe Muskoka is 13 times higher than it is for fully vaccinated individuals," SMDHU states.