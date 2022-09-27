Health units prepare for a busy flu season

With fall officially arriving, flu season isn't far behind, and health units are preparing for what is expected to be a busy season.

"This is the first winter we will have a pretty open environment and no more restrictions, so we're expecting a bad season," said pharmacist Abdul Albach.

Last year, the Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacist said his location on Essa Road in Barrie administered roughly 1,700 flu shots. He's expecting this year's supply to arrive in mid-October.

"Every year, we get 50 per cent of what we did last year, and after that, we can order depending on what we need. We never had an issue with the supply," he added.

Deanna Thomson, immunization program manager with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit said their first delivery should arrive in the next day or two.

"Typically for most of the population, they'll seek their vaccination through their health care provider and also local pharmacies," she noted.

The vaccine will be available to high-priority groups first in mid-October, including hospitals, seniors in long-term care and retirement homes, those in congregate settings, individuals at risk of severe complications or hospitalization, and children ages six months to five years.

The vaccine will be available to the general public by early November.

Health experts recommend getting the flu shot with influenza and COVID-19 expected to circulate this year, potentially bringing additional complications.