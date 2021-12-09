Health units warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Perth, Ont. hockey game

Fans who attended the Perth Blue Wings hockey game last weekend may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says people who attended the game Dec. 3 against the Whitewater Kings may have been exposed to the virus at the arena.

If you were in attendance at the game, the health unit is asking both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to monitor for symptoms.

The health unit says if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, self-isolate and get tested at a local assessment centre, regardless of your vaccination status.

According to the game report, 207 fans attended the Perth Blue Wings Game on Dec. 3.