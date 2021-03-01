A worker at the North Shore Health Network in Blind River has tested positive for COVID, the organization announced Monday.

The health network received confirmation of the test from Algoma Public Health.

The worker acquired their COVID-19 infection through exposure outside of the work setting, the organization said in a news release.

"NSHN has worked closely with the worker, confirming that while at work all appropriate and best practice infection prevention and control measures were taken," the release said.

"The worker is self-isolating at home, following public health direction."

Algoma Public Health has conducted contact tracing and has notified all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted directly by Algoma Public Health, you are not considered a close contact.

"Our team continues to work tirelessly throughout the pandemic," the release said. "The safety of workers, providers, patients, clients, residents and visitors is a top priority. We urge the community to continue to follow public health guidance. Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands often, and stay home as much as possible."

To book an appointment for COVID-19 testing, contact an NSHN COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-356-2265, or toll-free 1-888-425-0321, ext. 2661 (Blind River) or ext. 2662 (Thessalon).

Or, complete the online form at the network's website.