Healthcare crisis sparks protest outside Windsor Regional Hospital

Dozens gathered near Windsor Regional Hospital Monday to protest the Ford government’s handling of the healthcare crisis.

“I don't think we should call it a crisis. It's a catastrophe. Not enough nurses, not enough other hospital workers, not enough doctors,” said Shirley Roebuck with the Ontario Health Coalition (OHA).

The coalition says Ontario needs more than 50,000 long-term care staff and more than 40,000 hospital staff as well as more funding for its hospitals instead of privatizing health care services.

“We really value our public health care system in this country and people are not going to stand by and see that privatized,” said Tracey Ramsey, co-chair of the Windsor Health Coalition.

“We have an example of what that looks like right across the river, Americans who are going bankrupt trying to access health care services. We cannot see that happen in our country.”

Similar protests were held in Toronto and Kitchener by the OHA.

Alan Warrington with the Ontario Nurses Association, who is also a nurse at the London Health Sciences Centre says the added workload is putting a strain on mental health.

“Many healthcare workers are suffering from mental illness and there aren’t enough services out there,” he said. “Having to take on additional care without the resources is facilitating an environment that's right for psychological and physical breakdown.”

In a national healthcare industry survey, employer brand consultancy Blu Ivy Group asked 359 healthcare workers, “What would you like to add about the state of healthcare in Canada?”

They survey found 44 per cent of employees felt their workplace was toxic. Only 19 per cent of respondents said they feel comfortable raising concerns to administration. Seventy-seven per cent said they don’t know where to raise or who to raise their concerns to.

In addition, more than half of healthcare workers surveyed feel they receive poor recognition for their work.

“This is obviously a retention problem but also a recruitment problem,” said Mike Hoffman, director of growth and innovation for Blu Ivy Group.

“Seventy-three per cent of healthcare workers said that they would consider leaving within the next 12 months.”