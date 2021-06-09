Healthcare workers drive to show their pride

Rainbow flags, streamers, balloons, and all sorts of fun and colorful paraphernalia were used to decorate dozens of Alberta Health Services workers' vehicles on Wednesday as part of their second annual Pride Drive.

This was a chance for AHS workers to support their fellow members and patients in the LGBTQ2S+ community.

“It's been a really tough year for a lot of folks, but today is an opportunity where we get to celebrate the diversity of our AHS family and patients and families who depend on us for great care, and an opportunity for us to visit our sites celebrate that diversity,” said Marni Panas, the program manager for diversity and inclusion.

With their vehicles decorated, the parade of rainbow-coloured cars hit nine different AHS sites across the city. The event is taking part during Pride Month.

“There are many places in the world where it doesn’t feel safe to be who you truly are. Our workplace shouldn’t be one of them,” said Panas.

“And so there are many people who see us drive by who feel that, 'I’m valued, I belong here, I am welcome here,' and those are things that we need to tell people more often.”