Hearing held for Lethbridge gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault

A hearing was held on Wednesday for a Lethbridge gymnastics coach charged with sexual assaulting several of his students.

It was a preliminary hearing for Jamie Ellacott at the Lethbridge provincial court and it was adjourned for a decision on how the trial would proceed.

Lethbridge police arrested the 33-year-old earlier this summer after a number of young girls between the ages of seven and 14 years old said their former gymnastics coach sexually assaulted them.

Officials say the offences took place during training sessions in May.

The former gymnastics coach faces four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual interference.

Ellacott is no longer working at the Lethbridge Gymnastics Academy and the business itself permanently closed down earlier this month.

Shortly after the charges were laid, the Alberta Gymnastics Federation suspended the accused from all of its sanctioned events.

Ellacott will decide on whether his case will be heard by a jury or judge alone on Oct. 7.