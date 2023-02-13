Hearing underway over Manitoba premier's failure to disclose $31.2M in property sales

Lawyers for Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont are telling a judge Premier Heather Stefanson should be fined and suspended for violating conflict of interest laws.

Lamont’s lawyer Dave Hill says Stefanson violated the act when she failed to disclose the sale of three properties worth $31 million by McDonald Grain.

Court heard the Premier holds shares in the company, passed to her by her grandfather.

According to the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Conflict of Interest Act, politicians in Manitoba are required to disclose any acquisition or disposal of assets within 30 days.

"MLAs have an obligation to disclose that. The public has a right to know," said Lamont.

The premier has also previously apologized, saying the oversight not to disclose the 2016 and 2019 transactions was unintentional.

Hill says Stefanson has been an MLA since 2000, and should have known.

“She is not a rookie,” said Hill.

Lamont is seeking a three-month suspension and $5,000 penalty.

"I don't understand how an MLA like the premier, who's now been an MLA for more than 20 years, could forget to do that," said Lamont.

Stefanson's lawyer Jonathon Kroft argued no one gained or lost anything over Stefanson's omission and said there was nothing calculated or deliberate about her actions.

Kroft also said if the judge sided against Stefanson, the penalty should be on the very low end, as courts should be leery of people using it for partisan political interests.

The judge did not make a decision on Monday, but she told the court it would come as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for the premier said Monday that Stefanson has been transparent throughout the entire process and her comments were submitted before the courts in her affidavit.

"In the meantime, Premier Stefanson is focused on serving the needs of Manitobans and upholding the highest degree of trust and accountability. As the matter is still before the courts it would be inappropriate to comment further," the spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Winnipeg.