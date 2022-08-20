Hearings for 7-Eleven to serve alcohol near Western postponed
Hearings on the application for the 7-Eleven to serve alcohol near Western University's campus has been postponed.
David Heap, a Western faculty member said that the postponement was due to a conflict of interest regarding a member who's on both the licencing appeals tribunal and Western's Board of Governors.
Heap said many witnesses lined up ready to testify about why this application for this location is not in the interest of the public and should be denied.
Residents & businesses neighbouring 7-Eleven on Western Rd have made it clear they don’t want to see 7-Eleven granted liquor licenses that lead to the corner store becoming like a bar.
No matter what back door deals they’ve cooked up with Doug Ford, 7-Eleven is not a restaurant. pic.twitter.com/b7A2t0H0W2
-
