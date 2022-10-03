Hearst, Ont., suspect charged after police find 47 pounds of drugs

Reports of a speeding driver on Highway 11 over the weekend led police to a large cache of illegal drugs.

Saturday night around 10:30, officers with the Almaguin Highlands Ontario Provincial Police were conducting radar enforcement near Ferguson Road.

"Officers observed a vehicle travelling north at a high rate of speed and subsequently stopped the vehicle," police said in a news release Monday.

"Further investigation revealed that the driver was currently on release conditions that he was breaching. During a search of the vehicle, police located approximately 47 pounds of drugs which included a quantity of hydromorphone, methamphetamine, oxycodone, and approximately $625 in cash."

The 49-year-old from Hearst, Ont., has been charged with trafficking, four counts of drug possession, violating release orders, speeding and driving without a licence.

The accused was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Monday in Parry Sound.