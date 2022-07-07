Hearst, Ont., suspect faces drug, weapons charges following police raid
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
Ontario Provincial Police in Hearst have charged a suspect with drug-related offences following a raid of a residence on Highway 11 on July 5.
Police found $8,000 in cash, a firearm, a list of people who owed debts and drugs including magic mushrooms, Percocet and cocaine. The street value of the drugs seized is more than $16,000, the OPP said.
In addition to the OPP, the Nishnawbe Aski Police drug enforcement unit took part in the operation.
A 43-year-old suspect from Hearst has been charged with drug trafficking, drug possession, possession of stolen property and firearms offences.
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Aug. 31 in Hearst.
