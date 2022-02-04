Heart and Stroke Foundation raising awareness for heart health monitoring

With February being ‘heart month’, the Heart and Stroke Foundation, as well as local pharmacists, are using the opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of monitoring your heart health.

According to a recent poll by Heart and Stroke, four in 10 Canadians do not understand what heart failure is, despite it being so common.

"750,000 Canadians live with heart failure," said cardiologist Dr. Hariette Van Spall. "100,000 get diagnosed with it every year.”

Experts said the pandemic is putting pressure on those dealing with heart disease.

"We’ve seen a disruption in normal care pattern," said Dr. Spall. "With patients often fearful about seeking care in the emergency department.”

Owen Sound resident Paul King said he was frightened about getting his surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital in May 2021 in the middle of the third wave of the pandemic. King had seven bypasses as part of a surgery that took seven hours.

"You go from being fully locked down, isolating in your house to, I don’t know how many people, 20-30 people taking your blood and poking and prodding you,” said King.

Elevated blood pressure can be an early sign of heart problems, but a recent study by Shoppers Drug Mart found many Canadians haven’t had theirs checked in 18 months, or ever.

Bryan Langel, a Cambridge pharmacist, said it’s important to do so regularly and prioritize heart health. He said there’s also preventative things you can to do to help.

"Something as simple as walking 30 minutes a day can see a dramatic decrease in blood pressure," said Langel. "Something as simple as reducing your salt intake."

King was 58 years old when he was diagnosed with a coronary artery disease and said he didn’t see it coming.

"If you feel a change in your chest or in your arms, don’t fool around," warned King. "Get it looked at."

The Heart and Stroke Foundation said more needs to be done to raise awareness, and is calling on more research, care, support and a better action plan moving forward.