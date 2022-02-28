Heart attack at 35: SCAD, the rare condition that targets young women

Young and healthy doesn’t fit the description of a typical person at risk of a heart attack, but that’s exactly what happened to a London, Ont. woman just weeks after having her second child.

It was the evening of Oct. 16, 2021 when Sarah Letkemann, 35, was putting her two young children to bed. Something felt wrong, painfully wrong.

“And I just kinda felt like a sharp, out of nowhere, burst of pain in my chest, and it went all the way down my right arm. And it was pretty like severe right away, I knew something was wrong," she recalls.

The first call was to 911, the second to her parents to come over and stay with the children. Paramedics would bypass the closest ER, and take her instead straight to University Hospital, which has a cardiac unit. But surely it couldn’t be a heart attack, she thought. She was relatively young, and in good health.

“It ended up being a tear in one of the arteries,” explained Letkemann. “And then they tried to examine another part of an artery, and that’s when my heart stopped and they had to shock me back in the cath lab. And then they decided to stop the angiogram after that.”

It turns out, Letkemann had Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD). Ninety per cent of an artery was blocked. This rare type of heart attack happens when there’s a tear in one of the layers of the artery wall. At the time Letkemann was two months post-partum, a contributing factor.

A typical heart attack patient might have common risk factors like clogged arteries or high blood pressure, but a SCAD patient doesn’t necessarily have any of these conditions. That’s why it’s so hard to pinpoint the cause of the heart attack.

“And I have heard stories of women getting more milder symptoms and not understanding what it is, and letting it go for a while, and then that seems to cause damage,” said Letkemann. “So some of those symptoms were like nausea, headache, like unexplained back or jaw pain.”

Dr. Jacqueline Saw, a clinical researcher with the Heart and Stroke Foundation, is involved in a North American study of SCAD involving 750 patients to date. She says that only in the last five to seven years has the medical community really increased its knowledge of SCAD.

“Initially when women were presenting with these chest pain symptoms as a presentation of a heart attack, a lot of them were dismissed from their medical practitioners, from emergency departments, or their family physicians because they didn’t think that young women could be having symptoms of heart attack at that young age.” Often, SCAD would be misdiagnosed or under-diagnosed, she says.

According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 90 per cent of SCAD cases are women, mostly between 30 and 60-years-old. SCAD accounts for about 25 per cent of all heart attacks in women under 60.

Dr. Saw says women need to be aware of the signs.

“A clear symptom is chest pain, sometimes radiating to the arm or radiating to the neck. And if they were to have symptoms like this they should not ignore it. Just because they’re young they should not ignore this. And even if you’re healthy, and regularly exercising, and not obese, don’t have diabetes they should not ignore these symptoms.”

She adds the only way to know for sure if one has had a heart attack is to have blood drawn and have an electrocardiogram performed by a health professional.

“Even some of the ER staff when I go, they ask me what happened,” said Letkemann. “Like they don’t understand why I had a heart attack at 35.”

In the meantime, Letkemann continues her recovery with cardiac rehabilitation. She’s hoping other women learn from her experience.

“You just kinda have to take it one day at a time, kind of how I’ve been, and listen to your body. So if I’m fatigued one day, then I don’t push it. Kind of go from there, but I feel pretty lucky that I have that I have the energy that I do, and no heart damage.”