Heart attack survivors meet with first responders who saved their lives

The Middlesex-London Paramedic Service (MLPS) will host its 8th Annual Cardiac Arrest Survivor Day celebration on Thursday afternoon.

The event will allow cardiac arrest survivors to meet the first responders who played a role in saving their lives.

“Up to 40,000 cardiac arrests occur each year in Canada. That’s one every 13 minutes,” according to MLPS.

Only five per cent of people who experience sudden cardiac arrest outside of the hospital survive.

This is the first survivors' day event that the MLPS has been able to host since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.