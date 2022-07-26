'Heart breaks for victims,' Trudeau says of those involved in Langley, B.C., shooting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's “horrified” by a shooting that spanned six hours Monday in Langley, B.C., where two people were killed and two others were wounded.

In a post on Twitter, Trudeau says his heart breaks for the victims' loved ones and communities, and his thoughts are with the injured, adding violence has no place in the community.

Police have not established a motive for the violence in the Vancouver suburb of Langley, but they say the man they shot dead, 28-year-old Jordan David Goggin, was the killer.

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the “senseless act of violence” is “extremely disturbing.”

Farnworth says he understands that British Columbians are worried and fearful when shootings happen in their neighbourhoods.

The murders in Langley came a day after two men were fatally shot in the resort town of Whistler, in what police said was connected to gangs.

On July 15, a man acquitted in a pair of 1985 bombings targeting Air India planes was shot dead outside his workplace in Surrey.

“We don't yet know the motive behind the shootings. However, with (Monday's) tragic events, I want British Columbians to feel assured as more info becomes available, we will make that known to the public,” Farnworth said.

