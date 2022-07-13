'Heart of the action' for Celebration of Light fireworks moving locations this year

The live music, food trucks and vendors at this year's Honda Celebration of Light fireworks festival are moving to a new location, organizers announced Wednesday.

The new festival hub – which "functions as the heart of the event," according to an official description – will be found at Morton Park, and open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on every fireworks date.

Previous installations featuring food and music were set up at Second Beach and Sunset Beach.

The annual fireworks festival is returning later this month for the first time since the outset of the pandemic, with organizers marking the event's 30th year – a milestone that otherwise would have been reached in 2020.

"B.C.'s most beloved event is returning with a bang," said Paul Runnals, executive producer with Brandlive, said in a statement. "You won't want to miss the excitement happening throughout English Bay."

Japan's Akariya Fireworks, Canada's Midnight Sun Fireworks and Spain's Pirotecnia Zaragozana are set to dazzle spectators across Vancouver's waterfront on July 23, 27 and 30.

Apart from the festival hub, the Red Bull Air Show and Canadian Snowbirds are both scheduled to return this year. The former will have performances on all three nights, while the Snowbirds will be doing formation flyovers on July 27 only.

As in previous years, ticketed seating is available with VIP and family-friendly viewing options.

Organizers cautioned that road closures will also be back in Vancouver's West End, with restricted access for non-residents in place from 7 p.m. on each day of the event. There will also be a bike lane detour and partial road closure along Beach Avenue beginning at 9 a.m.