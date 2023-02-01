Heart-shaped pizzas support WRH Cardiac Program

A local pizza shop is supporting Windsor Regional Hospital’s Cardiac Program with the return of its heart shaped pizzas.

Antonino’s Original Pizza is making the heart-shaped pizzas or desserts during the entire month of February and $1 from each sale will assist cardiac patients in Windsor-Essex.

“We love taking part in this initiative every year,” said Antonino’s Owner Joe Ciaravino. “We really look forward to it and it gives people another reason to buy the best pizza in town to support such a worthy cause.”

Antonino’s will also be selling paper hearts which will be put up to cover the restaurant’s windows in red to further support the campaign.

The Cardiac Program at WRH performs Catherizations, Angiograms, Angioplasties and STEMIs (emergency procedures that need to be performed within 90 minutes).

Heart-shaped pizzas, desserts and paper hearts will be available from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28, 2023 at the pizzeria’s five locations in South Windsor, LaSalle, Tecumseh, Leamington and the soon to be open Riverside store.

Antonino’s has held the fundraiser each year since 2011.