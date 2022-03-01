'Heartbreaking,' Employees learn Clearview Township plant will close

Employees at a Clearview Township plant found out they will be out of a job in the coming months as the facility prepares to close its doors.

In a news release on Tuesday, Cronos Group announced that it would "exit" its Peace Naturals campus in Stayner with plans of selling the property.

The company said it is in the "transitory phase," and the facility would remain open while it reduces "all activities by the end of 2022."

On Tuesday, employees at the Concession Road 12 plant said they were told in the cafeteria that the company was letting everyone go.

"Super disappointed. I mean, this is one of the only jobs in the area that has, you know, that employs a lot of people. It's really unfortunate for this area in general," said Valerie Sinclair.

Kerry Burmister was caught off guard, considering the facility went through expansions and upgrades in recent years.

"Very, very surprised," Burmister said. "Heartbreaking. Shocking come to work. We've worked hard through COVID; finally things are starting to open up, and everything seems to be getting back on track."

Clearview Township Mayor Doug Measures said he was "shocked" to hear the facility was closing, adding he wasn't given any heads up and called it a great loss for the community.

"Just like any other major industry, there's also the impact to other subsequent industries," the mayor noted. "There's a lot of jobs that are impacted by the facility beyond those that actually work there."

The company said this is "only the first step of a much longer process" as it exits the property.