Heartbreaking finish for Canada's Melissa Bishop-Nriagu at Toyko Olympics
CTV Windsor Reporter
Stefanie Masotti
National record holder, Melissa Bishop-Nriagu, will not compete for a gold medal in the women’s 800m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics games.
The 32-year-old finished fourth in her heat Friday evening with a time of 2.11 min, finishing 28th overall.
This was the third time Bishop-Nriagu, completed in the Olympic games.
Her hometown is in Eganville, Ontario but lives and trains in Belle River.
Bishop-Nriagu made her Olympic debut at London 2012, finishing 30th in the 800m.
In her second Olympic Games at Rio 2016, Bishop-Nriagu lowered her own national record to 1:57.02 but finished a heartbreaking fourth in the 800m, matching Canada’s best ever Olympic result in the event.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for July 31, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Saturday, July 31.
-
'Rights aren't a competition': Anti-trans hate is on the rise in Canada, activists and advocates sayAs LGBTQ2S+ people and allies await the return of Parliament to if see Bill C-6, a bill banning conversion therapy, will be passed into law, trans Canadians and activists worry that the delay could be fueling anti-trans rhetoric that trans folks are a threat to women’s rights.
-
Kylie Masse wins silver medal in women's 200-metre backstrokeKylie Masse has won a silver medal in the women's 200-metre backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics.
-
One person seriously injured in North York shootingA shooting in North York Friday night left one person seriously injured, Toronto police say.
-
Alberta Medical Association head concerned over government lifting COVID restrictionsThe head of the Alberta Medical Association says he has significant concerns with the province's decision to suspend almost all of its COVID-19 public health protocols.
-
Sask. RCMP officer charged with impaired driving twice in 24 hoursA Saskatchewan RCMP officer is facing impaired driving charges following two incidents earlier this week.
-
Heat warning issued for Calgary expected to last through weekendA heat warning was issued by Environment Canada for Calgary Friday afternoon.
-
Urgent request for support to help vulnerable people in SudburyThe Sudbury Action Centre for Youth, known as SACY, is a charitable organization is operating a cooling centre at 199 Larch St. for vulnerable people.
-
Elks finalize team roster, add D’Antne Demery to active listThe Edmonton Elks made a few more changes to its roster as Canadian Football League (CFL) teams worked to finalize their players before the Friday evening deadline.