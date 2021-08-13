'Heartbreaking': Most COVID-19 patients in ICU unvaccinated, Saskatoon doc says

As the number of active COVID-19 cases rises in Saskatoon, a local ICU physician says we are about to enter a fourth wave - if we are not already there.

“There’s no doubt that we are entering, and most likely have entered the fourth wave here in Saskatoon and Saskatchewan,” Dr. Hassan Masri said.

The number of active cases in the city has been climbing, with almost twice the amount of cases seen the same time last week.

On Thursday the province had the largest single-day rise in cases since May.

Masri said the rising number of cases is concerning, especially as many of them involve the Delta variant.

“I believe that at this point in Saskatchewan, the Delta variant is the predominant variant, and it can account for over 70 per cent of all cases.

“It’s ability to infect as many people as possible is more profound, and the other thing people should know is the Delta variant can get to more people because it is less responsive to the vaccine.”

Masri said he has been noticing a trend among the patients that he has been treating as of late.

“After a period of slowing down in the last few months, were starting to see a trend of more patients getting admitted to the ICU. Unfortunately, it is absolutely heartbreaking that the almost majority or predominant number is folks who are unvaccinated.”

According toMasri, the rise in hospitalizations has not yet risen at the rate the new cases has, but it will take some time to see more of these new cases entering Saskatchewan hospitals.

“We’ve seen that with wave one, two, three. Initially you have a small number of people who spreads it to a larger number of people, then the cases will slowly start to rise.

“Then they will rise in an exponential fashion, and then in four to five days, six days, seven days, later, you start to have more hospitalizations, and then two to three weeks later you have a ballooning of hospitalized people.”

Masri said at this point, to stay safe, people should get the vaccine, still physically distance and wear a mask in crowded spaces.

He also believes large events should be checking for vaccination status.