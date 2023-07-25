'Heartbreaking': Rainbow crosswalks vandalized in Manitoba community

Residents of a Manitoba community are upset after a rainbow crosswalk became the target of vandalism several times in July.

A resident of Lundar, who asked to remain anonymous due to fear of being targeted, said a rainbow crosswalk was created by the community’s public health program and the Manitoba Harm Reduction Network. It was painted on Main Street across from the town’s pool and skate park.

However, the resident said almost immediately after it was painted, vandalism began.

“There were tire burnouts the night of or the next morning after they painted it,” the resident said, adding gasoline was also poured on the crosswalk in an attempt to ignite it, and it was later sprayed with black spray paint.

The group moved the crosswalk down toward the RM’s office and finished painting on Sunday. The next day, grey paint was poured over it.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking to see that there are people in our community who are filled with this much hate,” the resident said. “And it's not even a matter of having different opinions or believing different things, they’re vandalizing something like this.

“So, it's much more than just talking. It's a hate crime.”

Shauntana Holmes, the co-chair of Interlake Pride, called the vandalism, “disheartening.”

“At this day and age of where we're at, it’s a little bit frustrating that this is still a thing,” she said. “But more than ever, it just goes to show the need for pride and why it is so important that we are there and in the communities and providing this education and support.”

Virgil Johnson, the Reeve of the RM of Coldwell, declined to comment on the vandalism.

The rainbow crosswalks were approved by the RM during a meeting on May 12, with the minutes saying the RM had no issue with Pride events being hosted or displaying artwork on the streets and sidewalks.

RCMP confirmed they received a report of the most recent vandalism, and are investigating.

The resident said a plan is in motion to repaint the crosswalk.