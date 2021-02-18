A Winnipeg woman has been left heartbroken after a safe filled with irreplaceable mementos of her baby daughter, who passed away 28 years ago, was stolen from her home.

Bernice Reeves said her home was broken into on Saturday, Feb. 13 between 4 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. At the time, she was not at her St. Vital home.

Reeves said thieves kicked in her front door and took several items including jewelry. One of the items stolen was a safe containing some belongings and memories of her daughter Ilea who was stillborn on February 23, 1993.

The belongings included her bonnet, receiving blanket, photos, obituary and the coroner’s report.

“Saturday night it just took me 28 years back to that moment and that time frame and having her gone all over again,” said Reeves.

“We got to hold her for a very short time ultimately for me just having those few items just kept her close me."

She said the loss of a child is devastating and the pain never goes away.

“The feeling of loss is unbelievable. The feel that she’s just not here, where she belongs, with me. Unbelievable. It’s very sad, heartbreaking.”

Reeves said the stolen items were all she had of her daughter’s belongings.

“It was never meant to be in the hands of other people,” she said.

“It’s just so private and so heartbreaking. She’s just supposed to be home with her mom.”

Reeves noted that all of the belongings inside the safe were wrapped up in a blue plastic bag to protect the items from any potential damage.

If anyone has information of where the safe might be, they can contact Reeves through Facebook.