'Heartbreaking': Secret Santa Foundation's warehouse broken into just days before Christmas

Secret Santa Foundation’s Saskatoon warehouse was broken into on Tuesday and approximately $4,000 worth of toys was stolen.

In addition to the toys, the foundation's equipment, volunteers' personal belongings, and food that gets used for hampers were also stolen.

The leftover food was to be donated to the Saskatoon Tribal Council wellness centre.

“To come in yesterday was a little bit of a moment,” said the executive director of the Secret Santa Foundation Katelyn Bruce.

According to Bruce, the culprits broke in the backdoor the day after the foundation’s distribution day. There were six pallets of toys, two of which were taken.

The thieves also stole two vehicles the foundation had been loaned by the Wyant Group. Both have since been recovered.

The organization had already completed its distribution day so no children they planned to deliver gifts to this year will be affected. However, this will set the foundation back for next Christmas.

“It puts us in a bit of a difficult place for the start of next year,” said Bruce.

“It's a little bit of a step back, but we're optimistic and we'll just keep pushing forward because we want to and we need to for our community.”

This Christmas the Secret Santa Foundation helped about 700 families, distributing gifts to nearly 2,000 kids.