'Heartbroken:' York school board confirms death of student trustee as a result of weekend collision

A student trustee with the York Region District School Board has passed away following a weekend motor vehicle collision.

The board confirmed the death of Grade 12 Stouffville District Secondary School student Munira Chakera in a statement issued on Monday morning, noting that staff were “heartbroken” by the news.

The circumstances of the collision that claimed Chakera’s life are not immediately clear.

“Munira’s leadership and positive presence was felt by many at her school at Stouffville District Secondary School and throughout the region and the grief and sense of loss will affect many,” the statement notes.

“As a school board, it is important that we focus on providing support to students who are affected by the tragedy. In the coming days, the Board’s Traumatic Events Support team will be deployed to Munira’s school and other locations that may be directly affected.”

Chakera was one of three student trustees who served on the York Region District School board for the 2021-2022 academic year.

In a message posted to Twitter, Education Minister Stephen Lecce called Chakera “a brilliant, positive and strong student leader who will be tremendously missed.”

“My deepest condolences to the family and the YRDSB community,” he said.

The YRDSB has said that the flags at Stouffville District Secondary School and all board administrative offices will be lowered to half-mast until the day of Chakera’s funeral.

��We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of YRDSB Student Trustee Munira Chakera. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones. We are working closely with our schools to ensure our students and staff are supported.