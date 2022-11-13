'Heartless': Remembrance Day donations stolen during break-in at legion, B.C. branch says

A Royal Canadian Legion branch in B.C.'s Okanagan is describing a break-in on the night of Remembrance Day as devastating, saying thieves made off with all of the donations collected for the Poppy Fund.

Branch vice president Pat Maguire says the theft came after a successful day of fundraising and ceremony honouring those who have served, and that it will impact the branch's ability to support veterans and community programs.

"It left myself and all the membership devastated really," he told CTV News.

"Remembrance Day, you know, that's our biggest day of the year. This is what we're here for. This is for veterans, this is for the community, this means a lot. To have this happen after that, It's cold. There's no moral compass on whoever did this."

A post on the Summerland branch's website says an estimated $700 in donations for veterans were stolen, as was $100 in petty cash. The break-in also resulted in substantial damage to the ATM, the surveillance system and the entrance.

"All this was done by person or persons who are heartless. They knew what they were doing," says a Facebook post.

The branch estimates the deductible for the insurance company will cost them $1,000 and says they are unsure if it will cover all of their losses and expenses.

Macguire said the outpouring of support has been heartening, with a number of people coming to the branch to drop off donations and an impromptu fundraiser being held to help them recover their losses.

"It's been phenomenal," he says. "We have to be resilient, and we're going to bounce back."

The break-in was reported to local Mounties, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the RCMP for comment and this story will be updated if a response is received.