Heartwarming rescue by Aylmer police
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
The Aylmer Police Service wants members of the community to know that they're always willing to help — no matter who you are.\
Sunday morning. Const Ross, seen in the above video, noticed a mother duck panicking after her baby ducklings fell into a storm drain.
With the assistance of a passerby, they were able to rescue the ducklings and reunite them with a relieved mama.
