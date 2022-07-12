Heat a concern as Saskatoon police search for missing woman
Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in finding looking for a 53-year-old woman.
Nuzhat Tabassum was last seen at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10 in the city's Rosewood neighbourhood, according to a media release.
The request for assistance comes as a heat warning has been issued for the Saskatoon area. Temperatures are expected to reach 32 C.
Tabassum may be in urban or rural areas nearby. Police say Tabassum’s family is concerned she is in a vulnerable state.
She is described as being about five foot five inches, 160 pounds with black shoulder-length hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light-coloured pants, a maroon t-shirt, and beige shoes.
