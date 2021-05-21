Heat Alert issued for London leading into long weekend

The Middlesex-London Health Unit issued a Heat Alert Friday as Environment Canada forecast calls for temperatures to reach 31 C.

The Heat Alert is only in effect for the day, though the rest of the long weekend is expected to have hot and hummid temperatures as well.

Environment Canada forecasts temperatures in the London region to hit 29 C on Saturday, 25 C on Sunday and 23 C on Monday. There is a slight chance of showers each day.

“Remember, when outside, to cover exposed skin, use sunblock, and wear a hat to protect against the intense heat of the sun. Ensure to drink plenty of water and don’t overexert yourself while in the heat,” Public Health Inspector Randy Walker said in a statement.

The health unit recommends the following tips to avoid the risks of heat-related illness: