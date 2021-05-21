Heat Alert issued for London leading into long weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit issued a Heat Alert Friday as Environment Canada forecast calls for temperatures to reach 31 C.
The Heat Alert is only in effect for the day, though the rest of the long weekend is expected to have hot and hummid temperatures as well.
Environment Canada forecasts temperatures in the London region to hit 29 C on Saturday, 25 C on Sunday and 23 C on Monday. There is a slight chance of showers each day.
“Remember, when outside, to cover exposed skin, use sunblock, and wear a hat to protect against the intense heat of the sun. Ensure to drink plenty of water and don’t overexert yourself while in the heat,” Public Health Inspector Randy Walker said in a statement.
The health unit recommends the following tips to avoid the risks of heat-related illness:
- Drink plenty of water and natural juices throughout the day, even if you don't feel very thirsty. Remember to take sips often and not to guzzle your drink.
- Never leave a child or pet in a parked car or sleeping outside in direct sunlight.
- Avoid drinking alcoholic beverages, as well as coffee and cola.
- When possible, avoid spending too much time outdoors. If you must be outside, seek shade as much as possible. Plan outdoor activities in the early morning or evening.
- Wear a wide-brimmed hat when outdoors. • Keep shades or drapes drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home.
- Avoid turning on electric lights in your home.
- Take a cool bath or shower periodically or cool down with cool, wet towels. • Wear loose fitting, light clothing.
- Avoid eating heavy meals and using your oven.
- Avoid intense or moderately intense physical activity. • Use fans to draw cool air at night, but do not rely on a fan as a primary cooling device during extended periods of excessive heat.
- Reduce the use of personal vehicles, stop unnecessary idling; avoid using oil-based paints and glues, pesticides and gas-powered small engines.