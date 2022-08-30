Heat and humidity breaks temporarily as cold front pushes through London area

The London, Ont. area received welcomed rain early Tuesday, associated with a cold front that sparked some severe thunderstorms Monday night. The cold front is slowly making its way through southern Ontario Tuesday afternoon.

The bulk of the heavy rain has moved east of London, but there is the chance of a few spotty light showers as we head into the evening. You can open the windows tonight, as the humidity drops and a cooler and drier air mass moves in.

Winds will shift northwest late tonight and high pressure builds, while the clouds will clear overnight and temperatures will dip down to 14 C.

A cool and fresh start to your Wednesday, sunshine will greet you but expect some strong winds. Westerly winds will pick up Wednesday morning, with gusts up to 60km/h for the first half of the day.

Sunshine will prevail for the rest of the week and heading into the Labour Day long weekend.

Here is a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High of 26 C. Humidex 28.

Thursday: Sunny. High of 23 C.

Friday: Sunny. High of 28 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 30C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23.