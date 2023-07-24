Heat and humidity dominate in the London region this week

It could be a rainy start to the week in the London region with the chance for showers both Monday and Tuesday.

Sunshine will dominate mid-week Wednesday and Thursday before the slight chance of showers again on Friday.

The humidity will be high on Monday, the high expected to be about 27 C but feeling like 31 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning and this afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms. High 27. Humidex 31.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing before morning. Low 17.

Tuesday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 29.

Thursday: Sunny. High 31.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.