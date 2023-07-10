Heat and humidity kick off a new week in Windsor-Essex

A hot and humid day is on the way Monday before chance of showers take over for most of the week.

Monday's temperature is expected to be about 30 C but the humidity will make it feel more like 35 C.

Overnight temperatures will stay around the seasonal mark of 17 C, ranging between 16 C and 19 C this week.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.

Monday Night: Clear. Low 18.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 perA mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.cent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.