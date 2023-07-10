Heat and humidity kick off a new week in Windsor-Essex
A hot and humid day is on the way Monday before chance of showers take over for most of the week.
Monday's temperature is expected to be about 30 C but the humidity will make it feel more like 35 C.
Overnight temperatures will stay around the seasonal mark of 17 C, ranging between 16 C and 19 C this week.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Monday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.
Monday Night: Clear. Low 18.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 perA mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.cent chance of showers. High 27.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.
