Heat and humidity making its way back into the forecast

There is nothing but sunshine and heat in the forecast for the next several days in Windsor-Essex.

The average temperature this time of year in the region is 28 C and Environment Canada forecasters predict highs in the low 30s as we get closer to the weekend.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low 15.

Friday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday: Sunny. High 29.

Sunday: Sunny. High 30.

Monday: Sunny. High 31.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 30.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 32.