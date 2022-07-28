Heat and humidity making its way back into the forecast
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
There is nothing but sunshine and heat in the forecast for the next several days in Windsor-Essex.
The average temperature this time of year in the region is 28 C and Environment Canada forecasters predict highs in the low 30s as we get closer to the weekend.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.
Thursday Night: Clear. Low 15.
Friday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.
Saturday: Sunny. High 29.
Sunday: Sunny. High 30.
Monday: Sunny. High 31.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 30.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 32.
