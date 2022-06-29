Heat and humidity to return to Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent ahead of long weekend
The region is in for more hot and humid weather as a two-day heat wave is expected to take hold Thursday.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent starting Thursday lasting into Friday.
According to the forecaster, temperatures are expected to reach near 33C both days with minimum near 21C Thursday night.
Humidex values are expected to be in the mid-30s.
The heat event will likely come to an end Friday night.
While heat illness can impact anyone, the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has the following tips to stay cool in the extreme heat:
- Monitor local weather forecasts and warnings regularly – Stay up to date by visiting staycoolwindsor-essex.com or by following the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on social media.
- Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty
- Wear a wide-brimmed hat and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing
- Take a cool bath or shower
- Limit outdoor activities to the coolest part of the day
- Do not leave children, adults or pets in parked cars
- Stay connected or call to check with family members, neighbours or friends during very hot days in case they need assistance
- Look for shade or a cool shelter in an air-conditioned location if available.
- Learn about ways to keep your home cool during the summer (e.g., keep window shades or drapes drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home). If you have an air conditioner, make sure it works properly before the hot weather starts.