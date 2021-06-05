Heat causes damage, forces partial closure of Chief Peguis Trail

A section of Chief Peguis Trail will be closed for several days after sustaining some heat-related damage.

Late Friday evening, the City of Winnipeg shared an update on social media to advise of the damage and closure.

It said the median lane of westbound Chief Peguis Trail, west of Henderson Highway, is currently closed due to concrete damage from the heatwave.

The closure is expected to last until Wednesday, June 9. The city is advising drivers to take caution when in the area.

The median lane of westbound Chief Peguis Trail, west of Henderson Highway, is currently closed due to concrete damage from today’s heat. The closure is expected to last until Wednesday, June 9. Drivers are advised to take caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/yY1LPfkjVV