Heat continues in the capital; hot and humid conditions expected to stay
Environment Canada is extending the excessive heat warning for another day. Much of southern and eastern Ontario is in for another hot and humid day. Conditions expected to continue today and possibly into the middle of this week
The temperature already reaching 21 degrees by 7 am.
The high Monday is expected to be 30 but feel more like 38 with the humidex. There is a chance of showers late this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm.
Overnight will be mainly cloudy with chance of showers, clearing before the morning. The low will be 19.
Tuesday will be sunny and a high of 31, feeling like 36 with humidex.
A mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday, a high of 28.
