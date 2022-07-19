Heat event covers Windsor-Essex for the next few days
Heat warnings are in effect for most of Ontario Tuesday including Windsor-Essex.
The multi-day event is expected to last until Sunday with daytime high temperatures of 31 to 33 C with humidex values near 40.
Overnight lows near 21 degrees Celsius will provide little relief from the heat.
Tuesday: Clear early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 32. Humidex 41. UV index 10 or very high.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Otherwise clear. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 23.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 70 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 32. Humidex 41. UV index 10 or very high.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 33.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 33.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.
Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.
