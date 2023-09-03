Heat event to bring temperatures up to 40 C across Simcoe County
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Christian D'Avino
A significant heat event has made its way to Simcoe County in time for the unofficial end of the summer.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region beginning Sunday, which is expected to last for the next three to five days.
The weather agency expects temperatures to reach 30 C to 35 C and 40 C with the humidity.
Environment Canada says the hottest days will likely be Tuesday and Wednesday. The passage of a cold front will bring an end to the heat later this week, added Environment Canada, but when it will arrive is still uncertain.
Environment Canada warns residents to stay hydrated and check on vulnerable family members and friends.
