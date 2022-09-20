Heat expected Tuesday before rain mid-week

A warm, sunny day expected across Windsor-Essex before rain showers are expected in the middle of the week.

Temperatures remain above the average for this time of year, peaking at 27 C on Tuesday with the average high around 22 C.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Wind becoming south 30 km/h this afternoon then light late this afternoon. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers changing to 70 per cent chance of showers near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Low 21.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms late in the afternoon. High 31. Humidex 40. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 16.

Friday: Sunny. High 18.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 19.