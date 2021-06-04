Heat, humidity, sun and rainstorms all in the forecast for Ottawa
It's not the heat, it's the humidity.
It's an old saying, but that's going to be the story for the next couple of days in Ottawa.
Friday will be 28 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, along with the risk of a thunderstorm. But the humidex will make it feel more like the mid-30s.
Saturday will be asimilar story: sunny, but with a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will be 30 C but the humidity will make it feel a few degrees warmer than that.
Then, the heat wave really kicks in. Sunday will be sunny with a high of 32 C. Monday will be sunny with a high of 34 C. And Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 33 C.
The normal high temperature for this time of year is around 23 C.