Heat lingers in Simcoe County, but relief is on the way

image.jpg

The heat and humidity is expected to stick around Simcoe County and down toward the GTA until Friday, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a heat warning for much of Simcoe County Thursday morning.

They advise that humidex values will feel close to 40 degrees before cooler temperatures arrive by Friday.

