Heat lingers, possible thunderstorms to hit Windsor-Essex

As the heat lingers in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, forecasters are calling for the possibility of thunderstorms hitting the region.

A heat warning remains in effect for the region with temperatures expected to reach 30C with a humidex of 40 Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada, there is also a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms with winds gusting southwest up to 40 km/h.

Temperatures in the evening are expected to drop to 20C as skies are mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Another thunderstorm may move through the region.

Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:

Thursday: 40 per cent chance of showers, high of 26C. At night, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 16C.

Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, high of 23C. At night, cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers, low of 14C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a high of 23C. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 12C

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 24C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 11C.

The average temperature this time of year is 24C.